14-year-old killed while playing video games in basement of North Carolina home

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed by a stolen gun Sunday while playing video games in the basement of a Salisbury home, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Authorities said a group of juveniles was passing around a gun in the basement of a home in the 800 block of Maple Avenue Sunday afternoon when it accidentally discharged, striking one of them.

Police identified the gun as stolen from an outside location.

The 14-year-old boy, a Salisbury High School student, was transported to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Due to the sensitivity of the death, local schools are on precautionary lockdown.

Police said the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5262.

Statement from Rowan-Salisbury School System:

“It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community. A Salisbury High School student was involved in an incident over the weekend resulting in the death of the student.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools has a Crisis Intervention Team made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this.

Salisbury High School has counselors available for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding this loss.

Out of an abundance of caution, and due to the incident occurring in close proximity to Salisbury High School, Overton Elementary, Knox Middle, and Salisbury High School are in code yellow lockdown today with extra law enforcement presence.

The safety of our students is our top priority. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement as they continue their investigation and take all necessary measures in assuring that our schools remain safe.”