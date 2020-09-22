$143K in stolen property recovered in Buncombe Co., man arrested

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Detectives with Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office and Asheville Police Department recovered around $143,000 of stolen property in the Asheville area.

According to a news release, the sheriff’s office’s Property Crime Unit obtained a search warrant on a home at Cub Place in Asheville, and recovered the following items:

(4) Cub Cadet zero turn lawn mowers valued at $35,000.00

(1) Troy-Bilt lawn mower valued at $4,000.00

(1) Stolen Camper out of Orangeburg, SC valued at $15,000.00

(11) Marijuana plants growing inside one of the campers

(1) Stolen Polaris Razor out of Orangeburg, SC valued at $15,000.00

Multiple generators valued at $8000.00

Welding equipment valued at $4000.00

Various power tools (DEWALT) valued at $40,000.00 to $50,000.00

Water tank and scaffolding valued at $2,000.00

Miscellaneous hand tools valued at $10,000.00

According to the release, the sheriff’s office identified James Edward Thomas, a former employee of Southern Road and Bridge, as a suspect.

Thomas was arrested on numerous felony counts of breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen property.

According to the release, an investigation is ongoing and additional felony warrants against Thomas and co-conspirators are pending.

Detectives are reportedly still searching for two Kubota lawn tractors.

“Thank you to our Property Crimes Detectives for their long hours and great investigative work and thank you to APD for their assistance,” Sheriff Quentin Miller said.