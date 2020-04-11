144 new cases of coronavirus, 8 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – 144 new cases of coronavirus, including eight additional deaths have been reported in South Carolina, health officials announced on Saturday.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,207, and those who have died to 80.

The additional deaths occurred in five elderly individuals with underlying health conditions who were residents of Beaufort, Clarendon, Florence, Kershaw, and York counties, DHEC officials said.

There were two deaths that occurred in middle-aged individuals with underlying health conditions who were residents of Greenville and Sumter counties.

There was one death of an elderly individual that is still under investigation for any underlying conditions who was a resident of Dorchester county.

Dillon County lost two cases from its total counts as the individuals were determined during case investigations to be residents of another state.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.