1  of  17
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg City Of Seneca Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Oconee County Courthouse Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

15-year-old charged with attempted murder after woman found shot in Clemson hotel

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A 15-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after police say a woman was found with a gunshot wound.

On April 19 at about 4:45 a.m., Clemson City Police responded to reports of shots fired at the Comfort Inn on Tiger Blvd. in Clemson.

Police say officers arrived to find a female with a gunshot wound in a room where she was staying with the suspect.

She was transported to the hospital for treatment, and her condition is unknown at this time.

The 15-year-old suspect was arrested without incident, police say. Their identity cannot be released.

The suspect is being charged with attempted murder.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories