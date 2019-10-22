15-year-old taken into custody after Hot Spot armed robbery in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer Police Department officials said a 15-year-old was taken into custody following an armed robbery at a convenience store early this morning.

According to a police department news release, the robbery happened at Hot Spot, located at 103 Hammett Bridge Road just before 12:30 a.m.

When police arrived on-scene, they learned that someone who was looking at items in the store went up to the clerk, pointed a gun at her and said “give me your money.”

The clerk gave the subject an unknown amount of money, as well as a box of cigars, and the subject then left the scene.

According to the release, the clerk was able to give officers a description of the subject.

After canvassing the area, police located the 15-year-old subject, who was found in possession of a BB gun, cigars and some money.

The juvenile was taken into custody for armed robbery.

He was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice, where he is currently being held.

No injuries were reported during the incident.