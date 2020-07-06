1,505 new confirmed cases, 6 new deaths related to COVID-19 in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials announced 1,505 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus on Monday.

Officials said along with the new confirmed cases, there were no new probable cases of COVID-19, one new probable death and six additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC said 1,260 hospital beds are currently occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

According to the release, the total number of confirmed cases is 46,247, probable cases to 133, confirmed deaths to 819 and eight probable deaths.

DHEC said five of the confirmed deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Beaufort, Chesterfield, Darlington and Dillon counties. One of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual from Horry County.

According to the release, the probable death occurred in a young adult from Georgetown county.

The following is the number of new confirmed cases by county:

Abbeville – 11

Aiken – 9

Allendale – 3

Anderson – 21

Bamberg – 1

Barnwell – 4

Beaufort – 53

Berkeley – 82

Calhoun – 1

Charleston -326

Cherokee – 4

Chester – 5

Chesterfield – 7

Clarendon – 3

Colleton – 8

Darlington – 5

Dillon – 8

Dorchester – 85

Edgefield – 1

Fairfield – 5

Florence – 32

Georgetown – 15

Greenville – 155

Greenwood – 34

Hampton – 1

Horry – 189

Jasper – 10

Kershaw – 22

Lancaster – 16

Laurens – 18

Lee – 2

Lexington – 61

Marion – 5

Marlboro – 3

McCormick – 5

Newberry – 13

Oconee – 4

Orangeburg – 19

Pickens – 20

Richland – 84

Saluda – 4

Spartanburg – 60

Sumter – 14

Union – 14

Williamsburg – 5

York – 58

According to DHEC’s news release, a total of 482,722 tests have been conducted in South Carolina.

Residents can get tested at one of 170 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. To find a testing facility near you, click here.

For the latest COVID-19 information, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.