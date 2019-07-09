16-foot python captured in Florida Everglades

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One of Florida’s largest pythons ever captured happened over the weekend.

The gigantic snake was discovered underneath a home in the Everglades.

It weighed in at least 165 pounds and spanning 16 feet long.

State workers and a conservationist also discovered 50 hatched eggs that produced 50 snakes.

The invasive python and its offspring were killed due to the hazardous threat to the Everglades wildlife.

Pythons were first discovered 20 years ago in Florida and are considered an endangerment to the food chain.