16-year-old boy charged following shooting in Hart Co.

by: WSPA Staff

HART COUNTY, GA (WSPA) – Hart County Sheriff’s Office officials said a teenage boy has been charged following a shooting Bowersville in the county Monday night.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies received a call about a man who had been shot on Hubbard Street at around 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived on-scene, deputies found the man who had been shot in the chest.

The man was able to give deputies a description of the suspect and the deputies recognized the description of the suspect.

Deputies, along with Georgia State Patrol, went to the suspect’s home and charged him with home invasion, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, first-degree burglary, criminal attempt to commit murder and aggravated assault.

According to the release, the suspect is 16 years old and he will be charged as an adult.

