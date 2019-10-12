16-year-old dies months after Union Co. fire, coroner says

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teen has died after being critically injured in a Union County fire.

We previously reported the incident happened on July 13 in what deputies say may have been an explosion.

According to a sheriff’s office report, deputies responded to a commercial structure fire in the 3400 block of Janie Glymph Goree Boulevard in Carlisle.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with a witness who heard an explosion at that location.

The witness told deputies that he saw a man getting off of a riding lawn mower and was running toward a burning building.

According to the report, the witness helped the man rescue a 16-year-old boy from the front door of the burning building.

The 16-year-old was flown to Augusta Burn Center in Georgia, where he later died.

The Union County Coroner released on Oct. 12 that Cole Harris, 16, died after sustaining burns to 92% of his body in the July fire.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office, the Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, the Santuc Volunteer Fire Department, along with other agencies are continuing to investigate.

