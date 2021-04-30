16-year-old injured in downtown Spartanburg shooting

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in downtown Spartanburg early Friday morning.

The Spartanburg Police Department responded to a call for a shooting in the area of 145 West Broad Street (City Hall) at about 2 a.m. Officers responded to City Hall and found the victim lying on the sidewalk on Broad Street.

The victim told police that he was in the rear parking lot of 151 South Church Street (Spartanburg County Public Library) when he was shot.

He said that he was able to make it back to his vehicle and drive to City Hall. The victim was unwilling to share any additional details with police, department officials said.

The 16-year-old victim was taken to the hospital. He sustained an injury to his back caused by a single bullet, police said.

The victim’s mother informed police that her son had taken her car without permission while she was asleep. She did not know her son was missing until she was contacted by police, the department said.

The investigation is ongoing. Information can be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC, or the Spartanburg Police Department.