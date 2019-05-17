16 years after Greer bank triple murder, investigators not closer to answers Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) - It's been 16 years since one of the Upstate's most notorious killings.

Detectives say three people were gunned down execution style in broad daylight at the Blue Ridge Savings Bank in Greer on May 16, 2003.

The case is still unsolved and the victims' families are not any closer to getting answers.

The abandoned building where the horrendous crime took place, still stands untouched, rusting and aging.

An unsolved triple murder, the first in the City of Greer's history, frozen in time between the walls of the old building.

“Honestly, I wish it would go away," David Holtzclaw, the son of one of the victims, told 7News.

330 E. Frontage Road was once a Blue Ridge Savings Bank branch. But for David Holtzclaw, it's a reminder of the last place he would see his mother, Sylvia Holtzclaw, alive exactly 16 years ago.

"You wake up and you still miss her and you still wish she was here," he said. "That's the case with anyone you have lost, but to have lost her the way we did... it just takes a different toll on you."

On May 16, 2003, Greer police detectives say an armed unidentified suspect entered the bank sometime before 1:30 p.m.

Sylvia Holtzclaw, the bank teller, and two customers, Eb and Maggie Barnes, were shot right before the suspect took off with cash.

The bodies of the victims were found in a utility closet, killed execution-style according to detectives.

“That’s the part that’s hard to understand is why did you have to kill those 3 people and especially the way that you did it.” David Holtzclaw said.

Greer PD Detective Dale Arterburn was one of the first on the scene that day. He's been tasked with solving the triple murder.

It was the 9th homicide in Greer that year and the only one that wasn't solved.

"Do you have more information now than when you first started?" Asked 7News Reporter Stefany Bornman.

"We are working with the same amount, unfortunately. Nothing new has come up with technology that is going to benefit us." Arterburn said.

Arterburn says tips have declined over the years, but detectives continue to chase every lead in hopes that one may finally be the closure the Holtzclaw's, the Barnes' and the entire Greer community deserve.

"I'm hopeful," Arterburn told 7News. "I'm very hopeful that somebody out there has information that is going to hopefully crack this case."

"I've said this every day for the last 16 years, hope is what gets us through every day." David Holtzclaw said.

There was speculation that Todd Kohlhepp may have been involved in the killings. However, the Spartanburg County Sheriff says there's no evidence to support that.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information.