17 arrested in Myrtle Beach prostitution bust
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) - Seventeen people were arrested in a prostitution operation in Myrtle Beach.
According to a release from the City of Myrtle Beach, the Myrtle Beach Street Crimes Unit conducted an operation to "target complaints related to prostitution" within the city.
Those arrested include:
- Jessica Roberts, 30 - charged with prostitution
- Mary Robinson, 53 - charged with prostitution
- Ernest Stokes, 44 - charged with prostitution
- Alexandrea Jackson, 25 - charged with prostitution
- Magdelene Fowlkes, 20 - charged with prostitution
- Jannis Richardson, 47 - charged with prostitution
- Ashley Roberts, 28 - charged with prostitution
- Devon Bivens, 36 - charged with possession of marijuana
- Jennifer Blessing, 43 - charged with loitering for purposes of prostitution and wanted by the Horry County Sheriff's Department
- Kefron Cook, 37 - charged with prostitution
- Brittney Gregson, 26 - charged with prostitution
- Lillian Hendrickson, 27 - charged with prostitution
- Candice Bowers, 44 - charged with prostitution
- Jessica Brown, 31- charged with loitering for purposes of prostitution
- Gregory Canty, 38 - Wanted by the ATF
- Jennifer Bean-Wilson, 41 - charged with prostitution
- Janet Cooper, 54 - prostitution and wanted by the Horry County Sheriff's Department
The operation targeted street level and internet-based prostitution, according to the release. The U.S. Marshals, ATF Task Force, SLED, and the Myrtle K-9 Unit assisted in the operation.