17 arrested in Myrtle Beach prostitution bust Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jessica Roberts, Mary Robinson, Ernest Stokes (Myrtle Beach Police Dept.) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Alexandrea Jackson, Magdelene Fowlkes, Jannis Richardson (Myrtle Beach Police Dept.) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ashley Roberts, Devon Bivens, Jennifer Blessing (Myrtle Beach Police Dept.) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kefron Cook, Brittany Gregson, Lillian Henderickson (Myrtle Beach Police Dept.) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Candice Bowers, Jessica Brown, Gregory Canty (Myrtle Beach Police Department) [ + - ]

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) - Seventeen people were arrested in a prostitution operation in Myrtle Beach.

According to a release from the City of Myrtle Beach, the Myrtle Beach Street Crimes Unit conducted an operation to "target complaints related to prostitution" within the city.

Those arrested include:

- Jessica Roberts, 30 - charged with prostitution

- Mary Robinson, 53 - charged with prostitution

- Ernest Stokes, 44 - charged with prostitution

- Alexandrea Jackson, 25 - charged with prostitution

- Magdelene Fowlkes, 20 - charged with prostitution

- Jannis Richardson, 47 - charged with prostitution

- Ashley Roberts, 28 - charged with prostitution

- Devon Bivens, 36 - charged with possession of marijuana

- Jennifer Blessing, 43 - charged with loitering for purposes of prostitution and wanted by the Horry County Sheriff's Department

- Kefron Cook, 37 - charged with prostitution

- Brittney Gregson, 26 - charged with prostitution

- Lillian Hendrickson, 27 - charged with prostitution

- Candice Bowers, 44 - charged with prostitution

- Jessica Brown, 31- charged with loitering for purposes of prostitution

- Gregory Canty, 38 - Wanted by the ATF

- Jennifer Bean-Wilson, 41 - charged with prostitution

- Janet Cooper, 54 - prostitution and wanted by the Horry County Sheriff's Department

The operation targeted street level and internet-based prostitution, according to the release. The U.S. Marshals, ATF Task Force, SLED, and the Myrtle K-9 Unit assisted in the operation.