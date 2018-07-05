17 dogs left in home sold to new owner, Gray Court man charged

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Frederick Harrison Towe

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) - Clemson City Police Department officers charged a Gray Court man after several animals were left behind at a home recently sold to new owners.

According to a police department news release, the new homeowner called police saying that animals had been left behind when they took possession of the property on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the home and found 17 dogs that had been left at the home without water or food.

According to the release, six of the animals were in outside kennels and 11 were inside kennels in a storage building stacked on top of each other.

"The majority of the kennels had puppies living in the kennels while covered with feces and other animal waste," according to the release.

Pickens County Animal Control officers were notified and took possession of the animals.

According to the release, the animals were then taken to the Pickens County Animal Shelter, where the shelter's director and volunteers gave the animals a bath and immediate care.

An investigation determined that the previous homeowner owned the animals and had moved to Gray Court.

The animal's owner -- Frederick Harrison Towe -- was reportedly supposed to retrieve the dogs, but had not.

Towe was charged with ill treatment of animals.

He was taken to the Clemson City Jail, where he is currently awaiting a bond hearing.