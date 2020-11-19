17-year-old cold case: Upstate community activist looking for answers in brother’s homicide

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The quest for justice continues for an upstate woman whose brother was murdered almost exactly 17 years ago. It all happened November 19 of 2003 on Club Road in Greenville. Deputies told 7 News, he and his friend were shot and killed in a home on that road. However, over a decade later still no arrests have been made.

A name and face that is no stranger to the upstate. Dr. Candace Brewer is a community activist who fights for justice.

“I stay busy, try to take my mind off of it. I meet other family members that are going through what I’m going through,” said Community Activist, Dr. Candace Brewer.

That mission all started with what happened November 19 of 2003.

Her baby brother, Andra Rosemond and his friend, Rahja Louris were shot and killed.

“We learned that the two lived together with a another roommate and the house was always secured, it was always locked. This particular night, there was no forced entry,” said Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department.

The culprit or culprits have not been found.

“It always hurts but when you get closer to the anniversary date, it just hurts more because you relive that day over and over again,” Dr. Brewer told us.

But Dr. Brewer’s fight for justice is far from over.

She holds vigils almost every year, praying to find answers about what happened in the home that once stood on Club Road.

“They said, we’re going to tear the house down and I was just so happy and so excited,” Dr. Brewer said.

She is also asking for anyone who knows anything about what happened to speak up.

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department told 7 News, they understand Brewer’s frustrations. Adding, their investigation is still very much open all these years later. However, they said they haven’t gotten many credible leads to make an arrest. But they’re staying optimistic.

“Through technology advancements, through DNA, there’s always hope in the possibility of finding a lead,” Lt. Flood said.

And while Dr. Brewer said keeping that hope alive is hard, she told us she is not giving up on her baby brother.

“I’m his big sister, he expects me to do everything for him but 17 years later, I still don’t know who killed him,” said Dr. Brewer.

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department also said, they believe the suspect or suspects in this case knew the victims somehow. If you know anything about what happened, you’re urged to call their department or Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME. Additionally, Dr. Brewer said she can pass along any tips to the sheriff’s department.

Dr. Brewer is holding an event Sunday, November 22 to not only remember her brother and his friend but also others who died at the hands of violence. That’s scheduled for 4 P.M. at the Greenville Marriott on One Parkway East.