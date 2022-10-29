FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old has been charged after a 12-year-old was shot and killed Thursday night, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Antony Juarez-Simon, 17, of Effingham, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, pointing and presenting a firearm, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Investigators said Juarez-Simon allegedly “acted with reckless disregard for the safety of others when he shot the victim,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Joye told News13 the boy was shot in the head by his 17-year-old brother. The 12-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital and later died. The 12-year-old’s name hasn’t been released.

The incident happened at about 8:20 p.m. on Hector Road in Effingham, Joye said. The incident remains under investigation.

“It’s one of the saddest things that you read about, and unfortunately, we read about it all too often,” Major Mike Nunn said. “There’s about a story a week where a child has gotten access to a firearm inside the home and harmed themselves or others. Tragic consequences. Heartbreaking. It’s more heartbreaking because it’s so preventable.”

Joye asks the community to pray for the family.

