OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday morning for attempted murder in Westminster.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office also charged the teenager with possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Deputies arrived at Roame Road to serve warrants at an address after being notified of a possible shooting Sunday.

Deputies learned that a victim was shot in the back with a handgun while attempting to flee from the suspect at a residence on Little Choestoea Road.

The victim was later located at a hospital in Georgia according to the sheriff’s office.

The teenager was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center where they are awaiting a bond hearing.

Investigators mentioned if the juvenile is charged with a Class A, B, or C felony, then they can be tried as an adult.

The sheriff’s office said the incident is still under investigation.

No further details have been released due to the suspect being a juvenile and the safety concerns for the victim.