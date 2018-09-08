17-year-old shot in head, dies after fight in Anderson Co.

Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) - A Wren High School student died Saturday morning after being shot in the head.

Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said 17-year-old Brandon Nathan Tyson of Williamston was at a friend's house on Merritt Road after attending the Easley-Wren football game.

Tyson and some friends were in the basement of the home when he started flipping furniture and knocking the windows out of the garage door, Shore said.

Friends said that Tyson started acting "bizarrely," according to Shore.

The homeowner went to check on the group in the basement, Shore said. He confronted Tyson and they got into a fight.

The homeowner then shot Tyson, Shore said.

911 officials were made aware of the incident at about 2 a.m., Shore said.

Tyson was taken to Greenville Health System, where he died at about 3:55 a.m. from the single gunshot wound to his head, according to Shore.

The homeowner was taken to into ICU at the Greenville Memorial Hospital for facial trauma that he received during the altercation, Shore said.

According to Shore, drugs may have been involved, but he will not know for sure until after an autopsy and toxicology. The autopsy has been scheduled for Sunday.

We will update this story as details become available.