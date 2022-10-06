CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Chesnee.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Horse Creek Road.

The coroner said a 2004 Honda van was traveling south speeding past another driver when it lost control and ran off the left side of the road.

The van went airborne, hit a tree and then caught on fire, the coroner said.

The driver died at the scene.

The coroner’s office identified the driver as Thomas Wesley Lee, of Chesnee.