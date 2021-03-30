17-year-old dies when hit by car while attaching tow strap to ATV

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – We’ve learned more about a crash that took the life of a 17-year-old in Spartanburg County Monday night.

7 News spoke with a man who was involved in the tragic accident.

“I can’t explain to you how trying to get a child out from under a 3,000-pound car, with no help, feels like–and not knowing if he’s even alive or dead,” Christopher Carver said.

Christopher Carver told 7 News he was lending a helping hand Monday night when the most unexpected thing happened.

“I had just met this little kid, and he wanted me to help him pull his Polaris up the street,” Carver said.

Carver told us he and 17-year-old Jordan Phillips were on Peachtree Road around 8:30 p.m. when the chain came loose and they stopped to fix it.

“We were hooking up the chain and we got it hooked up. Then, he wanted to hook a strap to it,” he said. “Well, about that time, when he was in between my truck and the four-wheeler, hooking up the strap, this car comes around the curve and he’s hauling butt. I mean, he’s really running way, way too fast.”

Carver said he tried to get the driver’s attention.

“I had my flashers on. I had a strobe light in my hand. I had the top light on on my truck,” he said. “I started strobe-lighting him. I started panic-lighting him.”

But he said his efforts didn’t work.

“When I hollered at [Phillips] to move, he tried to move, but it was too late,” Carver said. “He just plowed us.”

Sadly, 17-year-old Phillips passed away from his injuries.

“It has just devastated me. I did not sleep any last night. I can’t close my eyes, because I see him,” Carver said. “It’s so hard to believe that this could even happen to a kid who has the rest of his life ahead of him.”

S.C. Highway Patrol told 7 News, at this time, no charges have been filed. The crash is still under investigation.