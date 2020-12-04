17-year-old, juvenile accused of murdering teen in Asheville wanted by police

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Dionate Whitson – Courtesy of Asheville Police Department

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department detectives are searching for a 17-year-old and a juvenile wanted for the murder of a 17-year-old boy last month.

According to a news release, the 17-year-old boy was murdered on Gay Street on Nov. 30.

Dionate Whitson, 18, of Asheville, was charged with first-degree murder, but has not been located by police.

Whitson is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who may come into contact with him is asked to call 911 immediately.

A 16-year-old boy was also charged with first-degree murder and detectives are working with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s Juvenile Division to bring him into custody.

Police said due to his age, no additional information can be released.

