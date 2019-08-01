177 arrested in Opeation Palmetto Cleanup

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Law enforcement agents with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services arrested 177 people last week in Operation Palmetto Cleanup, according to the agency. The goal was to find and arrest wanted violent offenders and those who had not reported to their probation or parole agent as required.

Dozens of people across the Upstate were arrested in the sweep.

“Those few that decide not to abide by the judge’s instructions and our instructions, we have to issue warrants on them and hold them accountable for what they’ve done,” said Chad Gambrell, who is the agent in charge for Greenville County Probation and Parole.

According to Gambrell, there are more than 5,300 people on probation or parole in Greenville County. He said most of them do what they’re required, but some of them slip through the cracks. That’s where Operation Palmetto Cleanup stepped in.

“We’ve focused even specifically on 39 offenders for this operation…out of those offenders…domestic violence convictions, sex offenders, some of the high profile drug dealers,” Gambrell said.

He said they have one agent dedicated to tracking people down who don’t follow their probation or parole requirements, but one day last week, they dedicated their entire office to hunting down their most wanted.

“Every agent in the office put on the uniform that day, got into cars and started 3 a.m. and we finished up about midnight the next night,” Gambrell said.

Six people were arrested in the sweep in Greenville County, Gambrell said.

Among them was James Lewis Scott, who has a long rap sheet, including domestic violence and aggravated assault. Others faced a variety of charges, including drug and traffic violations.

More than 30 others are still wanted as part of Operation Palmetto Cleanup in Greenville County.

“These people know who they are and they need to turn themselves in,” Gambrell said. “If we have to locate them in the community at 3 a.m., they will not be released from jail. If they do turn themselves in, there’s a possibility that they could receive a lower bond and be released until their court date. But if we have to actively search at all hours of the night and have to be brought in, we will ask for a very high bond and they will not be released. “

The following people are among the 30 plus wanted in Greenville County: