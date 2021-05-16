18 displaced after apartment fire on Pelham Rd. in Greenville overnight

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The American Red Cross is assisting 18 people after an apartment fire in Greenville that happened on Saturday night.

The fire happened at The Park At Calabria on Pelham Rd. At least ten units at the apartment complex were damaged, with nine of them being occupied, according to the Red Cross.

According to Greenville Police, three apartment buildings were damaged by the fire.

Crews responded to a fire at The Park At Calabria in Greenville on Saturday night.(Photo: Benjy Gardner)

Volunteers assisted in providing assistance with shelter, food and clothes to the families impacted.

“As our teams work with the families impacted, we are certainly thinking about them and want to provide all the support we can,” said Lisa Colby, the Executive Director of the Upstate Chapter. “This is another sad reminder that fires can happen anywhere at any time, and we must always be prepared for such disasters. As temperatures continue to rise, we encourage families to practice their home fire safety plan and test their smoke alarms.”

The cause of fire is under investigation. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more. Check back for updates.