18 displaced by Cowpens apartment fire

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — American Red Cross volunteers are helping 18 people, including seven children, after an apartment fire in Cowpens.

Several fire departments responded to the blaze at Three Oaks Apartments on Sunday night.

Cowpens Fire Chief Tony Blanton said no one was injured in the fire.

Crews responded around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Chief Blanton said one apartment was destroyed, while seven others had smoke and water damage.

It’s believed the fire started in the apartment that was destroyed.

Chief Blanton said the fire remains under investigation, however it appears accidental.

He said 10 fire departments, Spartanburg County EMS, Cowpens Police Department and Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Red Cross volunteers are helping displaced residents with financial assistance for lodging, food, clothes and other essentials.

