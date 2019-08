SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — All lanes of traffic are moving after an 18-wheeler fire on Interstate 26 near Campobello.

Troopers report the fire happened shortly after 6 a.m. Monday on I-26 East near mile marker 5.

At least one lane was blocked.

7News crew at the scene saw a burned trailer in the emergency lane shortly after 7 a.m.

Dispatch says Campobello and Landrum fire departments responded to the scene.

7News has reached out to firefighters for more information.