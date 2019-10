SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — An 18 wheeler has overturned near eastbound Interstate 26 in Spartanburg County.

The accident happened around 9:40 a.m. Monday.

7News crew at the scene said the truck is overturned at the on ramp to I-26 East from Highway 176 near Inman. The ramp is blocked as of 10:10 a.m.

The S.C. Highway Patrol’s real time traffic website shows no injuries in the accident.

7News has reached out to the Highway Patrol for more details.