18-year-old charged for church vandalism in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – An 18-year-old has been charged for vandalizing a church in Gaffney, but deputies hope to provide an opportunity for him to remove the offense from his record.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a vandalism was reported at Gaffney Free Will Baptist Church on Whelchel Rd. when members of the church discovered two broken windows.

The church provided video evidence from Sept. 28 of the suspect who is believed to have busted the windows.

Isaiah Pariz Singleton, 18, was identified as the suspect.

Deputies describe Singleton as a troubled youth who dropped out of school and lives in a nearby apartment complex.

Investigator Brandon Gardner hopes to work with the courts and have Singleton obtain his GED, as well as work with the church on providing restitution for damaged property, deputies said.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Singleton could have the offense removed from his criminal record if he obtains a GED and pays restitution.