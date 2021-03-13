18-year-old Erskine College student killed in boating accident in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a boating accident in Abbeville County.

Crews responded to a single boating accident on Lake Secession near Second Avenue in Iva on Friday at about 11:30 p.m.

Abbeville County Coroner Dr. Dorn identified the victim as Jack Franklin-Lee Hunt, 18, of Townville.

Hunt was an Erskine College Student, who was the operator of the boat along with another student, the coroner said. They were traveling back toward the boat landing dock, when it appears to have struck debris in the lake subsequently striking the victim.

The cause of death has been determined as accidental.

The Abbeville County Office of the Coroner and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are investigating the accident.