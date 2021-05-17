18 years have passed since Greer triple murder, questions still unanswered

GREER, S.C. (WSPA)- It’s now been 18 years since one of the Upstate’s most notorious killings.

The unsolved armed robbery and triple murder at the Blue Ridge Savings Bank still remains a mystery.

The building where the gruesome robbery took place now stands abandoned on East Frontage Road in Greer.

“I avoid it at every cost, just because it’s an emotion and a building I don’t want to see,” Son of one of the victims, David Holtzclaw, said.

It’s where three lives were taken on May 16th 2003.

Investigators say Sylvia Holtzclaw, the bank teller and two customers Eb and Maggie Barnes were gunned down in broad daylight.

David Holtzclaw says he’s still living with the terror.



“I think this day brings out more emotion in me than Mother’s Day or even her birthday, just because I know what happened on this day,” Holtzclaw said.

According to authorities, all three bodies were found in the utility closet.

It was the first triple murder in the city’s history.

Holtzclaw says it was the worst day of his life, “It’s a feeling that comes over you of almost numbness. You don’t really comprehend what’s going on. It’s a day I wish no one had to go through.”

Even 18 years later, questions are still unanswered.

Investigators say the man described as having short, clean cut, blond hair and who was about 50 or 53 years old at the time of the robbery, is still on the loose.

Detectives say advancements in technology aren’t helping them get any closer to a conclusion.



Holtzclaw saying, “I don’t think you ever get full closure but absolutely if we knew we could get justice for those three folks, it would go a long way in terms of helping us continue to move on.”



Crime stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for any tips leading to an arrest. You can call them at 23-CRIME.

Holtzclaw says next month, a podcast with him and his brother Kevin is coming out as they go into more detail about the murder.