18 years later, communities vow to “Never Forget”

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)– Cities across the country are remembering the victims of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

In Columbia, a ceremony was held this morning to honor those who died during and after the attacks as well as first responders and military service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Some flags were at half-staff Wednesday morning. Others were held high.

A small crowd gathered at the First Responders Remembrance Memorial to honor the victims and remember the fallen heroes; first responders who answered their final call that day rescuing survivors and trying to find victims. Victims like Dawn Yamashiro’s brother.

“He was out of the point of impact so we don’t have a grave site to go to or a memorial.”

Ceremonies like this one keep his spirit alive.

Yamashiro continued, “The beams from the World Trade Center they were actually brought down from the tower that my brother was killed in.”

8:46, 9:03, 9:37. A bell rings marking each moment on that deadly timeline.

Close to 3000 people were killed. More than 400 of the victims first responders and military personnel.

“Our most senior officer and non commissioned officer and our adjutant general were killed that day at the pentagon because it hit directly into their office,” explained a member of the SC Patriot Guard recapping that day 18 years ago.

Service members from South Carolina who paid the ultimate sacrifice were also honored during Wednesday’s ceremony.

“He was on the 30th set of combat patrol. His hum-v hit a very powerful explosion that was made in Iran and killed my son and two other marines,” an emotional father described his son’s final days in Iraq to the crowd.

The one lesson all speakers at the ceremony pushed was “Never Forget.”

“We will always be there we will always remember.”

“I vow to never forget.”

The memorial is in the shape of the Twin Towers. The two steel beams featured in the middle are from the original World Trade Center structure.