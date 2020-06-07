19-year-old charged with murder in Greenwood shooting on Meadow St.

Investigators have charged Idris Ballard-Gallardo, 19, with Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. (Greenwood Police)

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in a shooting that left one person dead in Greenwood over the weekend.

We previously reported the incident happened at 859 Meadow Street at about 1 a.m. Saturday. The coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Brandon Derrel Moton.

Greenwood Police said Idris Ballard-Gallardo, 19, has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but the victim and suspect were apparently both in the residence when an altercation began.

During the argument, the suspect fired a weapon, striking the victim and killing him, police said.

