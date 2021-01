DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash in Duncan that happened overnight.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner, the crash happened at the intersection of South Spencer Street and Spring Street in Duncan.

The coroner identified the victim as Caleb Isaac Morales, 19, formerly of Spartanburg. Morales died at the hospital early Sunday morning, according to the coroner.

The crash is under investigation by the Duncan Police Department.