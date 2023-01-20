MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 19-year-old was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Furie Nikayla Benge with possession of methaphetamine.

Deputies said on January 12th, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Harmony Grove Road on a vehicle for numerous violations.

An unknown male driver fled on foot according to deputies.

Benge was a passenger in the vehicle. Deputies searched her and found methaphetamine along with drug paraphernalia.

She was taken into custody on a $2,000 bond.

The driver was not apprehended and the incident remains under investigation by the MCSO.