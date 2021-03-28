19-year-old killed after hit-and-run crash on Hwy 24 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash in Anderson County that happened on Saturday night.

The crash happened at about 10:12 p.m. on Highway 24 near Airport Road in Anderson, Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office said.

The coroner identified the victim as 19-year-old Josephine Ann Nunn, of Townville.

The decedent was the driver in a vehicle that was traveling west on Highway 24 and was struck by another vehicle. This caused the victim’s vehicle to run off the roadway, striking a concrete barrier, the coroner said.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the other vehicle involved fled the scene after the crash.

Deputies and SCHP believe an early 2000’s Black or Blue Dodge Ram 1500 truck is connected to the case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call ACSO at 864-260-4405 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC

Centerville Fire Department responded. The investigation is on going by the Anderson County Office of the Coroner, The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.