RELAEIGH N.C. (WSPA) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,908 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

According to https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard, this brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 85,701 and 1,503 deaths.

As of Sunday, July 12, the NCDHHS reports that 1, 199, 575 tests have been performed, resulting in a 7.14% positive rate.

Additionally, 1,070 patients are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus.