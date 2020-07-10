Reward offered for information in Anderson Co. homicide of woman found in vacant building

Crimestoppers is offering an award for information regarding the homicide of Kelley Grover in Anderson Co. (Anderson Area Crimestoppers)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An award is now being offered for information in the homicide of a woman in Anderson County.

Anderson Area Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for the homicide of 43-year-old Kelley Lenore Grover.

Grover was the mother of 7 children and her body was discovered in an abandoned building on Old Williamston Road on June 29, 2020.

If you have information about this case 'that can help bring closure for Kelley's family and bring the perpetrator to justice,'

You can submit an anonymous tip to Anderson Area Crime Stoppers several ways:

1) Call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372)

2) Submit a tip using the online tip form at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=585

3) Using the Crime Stoppers P3 app found here: http://p3intel.com/mobile.htm

Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers leading to the arrest of these subjects may be eligible for a cash reward. All tips submitted through Crime Stoppers are anonymous and treated with the utmost confidentiality.

Tips submitted directly to law enforcement agencies, rather than through Crime Stoppers, are not eligible for rewards.