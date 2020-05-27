1st koala born at park since Australia bushfires

Live Now
(CNN NEWSOURCE) – An Australian wildlife park is celebrating the birth of its first koala baby since the area’s devastating bushfires.

The baby koala — known as a Joey — was revealed in a Facebook video posted by the Australian Reptile Park on Tuesday.

Keepers have named the baby, Ash, and call her a sign of hope for the future of Australia’s native wildlife.

Thousands of the continent’s rare marsupials died as brush fires raged through New South Wales in the past year.

Some fear the koala is on the brink of extinction in the wild.

Visitors will soon be able to see baby Ash in person, according the Facebook site.

The park is all set to reopen on Monday, following the relaxation of Australia’s coronavirus lockdown measures.

