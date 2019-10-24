1st reported flu-related death in NC, health officials say

(WSPA) – North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Public Health officials confirmed Thursday the first reported flu-related death of the 2019-20 flu season.

According to a news release, the death happened the first week of October and involved an adult in the central part of the sate.

“We are very saddened by this death and send condolences to the loved ones of this person,” State Epidemiologist Zack Moore, M.D., MPH, said. “Flu is a serious illness and in some cases can lead to complications and even result in death, which is why we strongly encourage people to get vaccinated every year.”

According to the release, flu infections are most common from late fall to early spring.

Anyone who thinks they have the flu should call their doctor, stay home until fever-free for at least 24 hours, wash their hands frequently and cover their coughs and sneezes.

For more information about the flu, visit flu.nc.gov.