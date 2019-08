GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – United States Geological Survey officials said a 2.0 magnitude earthquake was reported near Greenwood.

According to USGS’s website, the earthquake occurred approximately 5.2 miles from Greenwood, 26.7 miles from Newberry and 36.1 miles from Simpsonville.

On Monday, we reported a 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported approximately 3.4 miles from the Marshall, NC area, 12 miles from Asheville and about 32 miles from Hendersonville.

