2.2 magnitude earthquake confirmed in Fairfield Co.

by: Emily Smith
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An earthquake has been confirmed in Jenkinsville, S.C. on Monday.
USGS reports the earthquake was a magnitude of 2.2 and occurred at 12:41 p.m.
USGS reports a 2.2 magnitude #earthquake occurred near Jenkinsville, S.C., at 12:41 p.m. today (10/25/21). More information: #sctweets https://t.co/KSKjhhx6B5 pic.twitter.com/epW7mUnYHf— SCEMD (@SCEMD) October 25, 2021
