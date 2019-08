Snapchat of interactive map from USGS’s website

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – The United States Geological Survey is reporting that a 2.5 magnitude earthquake occurred near Asheville on Sunday.

According to USGS’s website, the earthquake was reported approximately 3.4 miles from the Marshall, NC area, 12 miles from Asheville and about 32 miles from Hendersonville.

