2 accused of assault on a deputy during traffic stop in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested two men each on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded to Stepp Ponderosa Trail in the Edneyville area to look into a reported firearm discharge.

When deputies arrived on-scene, they spoke with the caller and learned the description of a vehicle and where it might be located.

Sheriff’s Office officials said a deputy saw a vehicle matching the description given to them approaching Pilot Mountain Road while trying to locate the suspects and stopped the vehicle.

As the deputy started to exit his patrol vehicle, the suspect vehicle slowed and then quickly sped up towards the deputy.

The deputy was able to dive back into his patrol vehicle and the suspect’s vehicle hit the driver’s side door, slamming it shut.

The deputy was not injured during the incident, but the door was damaged.

“After narrowly missing the deputy, the suspect vehicle continued into a nearby orchard, struck several apple trees and slid into a drainage ditch. The driver and passenger fled on foot but deputies were able to develop their identity and took them into custody earlier today,” according to the release.

Bryson Freeman, 22, of Saluda, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official. He was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center, where he was being held on $15,000 bond.

Richard McMahan, 20, of Hendersonville, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government officials. He was taken to the detention center, where he was being held on $20,000 bond.