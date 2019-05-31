2 accused of ill treatment of animals in Anderson Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dennis Browning and Savannah Smith

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - Anderson County Sheriff's Office officials said two people arrested on ill treatment of animals charges.

According to the affidavit, Dennis Houston Browning was charged after he failed to provide proper medical care to a black 6-year-old male pitbull mix.

In the affidavit, the doctor said that the dog had an injured left front paw that required stitches, and that the injury was at least three days old.

The dog also reportedly tested positive for hookworms, was covered in fleas and had an object -- possibly a bullet -- lodged in its body.

Savannah Marie Smith was also charged with ill treatment of animals after she was seen in a video putting her mouth over the mouth of a 3-month-old mixed male puppy and blowing smoke in the puppy's face.

According to the affidavit, the puppy has tested positive for whipworms and hookworms.

A doctor said the puppy would have not survived more than a few months without treatment.

Both incidents occurred at a home on Avis Lane in Liberty, SC.