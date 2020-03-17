2 accused of neglect in 1-year-old boy’s death in Oconee Co. face additional charges

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man and woman face an additional charge following the death of a 1-year-old back in October 2019.

We reported earlier that deputies were called to a home on Bright Eyes Drive at around 1:40 p.m. on a call for a child in cardiac arrest. First responders attempted to resuscitate the toddler but were unsuccessful.

The coroner identified the child as 1-year-old Rhyder Peay of Westminster.

Coroner Karl Addis said the autopsy revealed that the child died from blunt force head trauma, and said his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Sheriff’s Office officials said at the time that Molly Morgan Spivey, 22, and Ronnie Glen Christen, 30, were each charged with unlawful neglect of a child/helpless person and taken to the Oconee County Detention Center.

Spivey reportedly posted bond and was released from the detention center, but was arrested Monday and booked back into the detention center at around 6:15 p.m.

Based on addtional evidence gathered during the investigation, sheriff’s office investigators obtained additional arrest warrants against Spivey and Christen, charging them with homicide by child abuse, which is in addition to their unlawful neglect charges.

Both Spivey and Christen remain in the detention center at this time. Spivey was denied bond on the homicide by child abuse charge and she was scheduled to appear in Circuit Court in regard to her bond.