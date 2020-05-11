2 accused of shooting at juveniles’ vehicle after road rage incident in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested two people for their connection to a shooting that happened in Greer last month.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the shooting happened between 12:30-1 p.m. near the intersection of North Highway 101 and Mays Bridge Road.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the victim’s vehicle — occupied by two juveniles — was involved in a roadway altercation with the suspect vehicle.

The altercation resulted in the suspects reportedly blocking off the victims and firing several rounds toward them.

The juveniles were not hit by the gunfire.

Investigators received a tip about both suspects involved in the incident.

According to the release, the suspects were identified as Samuel Victor Mcelrath, 27, and James Michael Pittman, 31.

Mcelrath and Pittman were both arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, obstruction of justice and criminal conspiracy.

They are both being held in the Greenville County Detention Center, where they await a bond hearing.