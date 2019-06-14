2 accused of stealing copper wire from phone lines in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said two people were charged after they reportedly damaged AT&T wires while taking copper wire to exchange for money last month.

According to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post, Jennifer Darlene Gravley and Larry Christopher Gravley were taken into custody on Wednesday by their criminal investigations division, for their role in damaging AT&T wires and “scrapping the copper wire for money during the month of May.”

Both were charged with conspiracy to maliciously damage telephone, telegraph, or electric utility systems.

The sheriff’s office said the damage to the wires left approximately 80 customers without the ability to call 911 and resulted in almost $8,000 in damage.

“Damaging and stealing wire(s) is not a victimless crime and falls in the felony category in the state of South Carolina,” the sheriff’s office said.

If Jennifer Gravley and Larry Gravley are convicted, they could face up to 10 years in prison.

