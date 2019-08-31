UPDATE: Midland Police say an active shooter was shot and killed at a movie theater in Odessa.

Officials say multiple agencies are investigating reports of other possible suspects.

ODESSA, Texas (AP) — Police say there are “multiple gunshot victims” in West Texas after reports of two suspects opening fire in the area of Midland and Odessa.

Police in Odessa, say one or possibly two suspects hijacked U.S. Postal Service the postal vehicle and was firing at random, hitting multiple people. “At this time there are multiple gunshot victims,” Odessa police said in a posting on Facebook.

The Midland, Texas, Police Department said Saturday that another suspects was believed to be driving a gold-colored vehicle and has a rifle.

The University of Texas Permian Basin campus has gone into lock-down.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has urged residents to avoid major highways in the area, including Interstate 20. Odessa is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Midland. Both are more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) west of Dallas.

Update * We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in… Posted by Midland Police Department on Saturday, August 31, 2019