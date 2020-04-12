2 additional deaths, 113 new coronavirus cases reported in SC

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – There are now 113 new cases of the novel coronavirus, including two additional deaths in South Carolina, DHEC announced on Sunday.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,319, and those who have died to 82.

One death occurred in an elderly individual with underlying health conditions who was a resident of Charleston County.

There was also a death that occurred in a middle-aged individual with underlying health conditions who was a resident of Greenville County.

Georgetown County lost one case from its total counts as the individual was determined during case investigations to be a resident of another state.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.