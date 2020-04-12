1  of  14
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

2 additional deaths, 113 new coronavirus cases reported in SC

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – There are now 113 new cases of the novel coronavirus, including two additional deaths in South Carolina, DHEC announced on Sunday.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,319, and those who have died to 82.

One death occurred in an elderly individual with underlying health conditions who was a resident of Charleston County.

There was also a death that occurred in a middle-aged individual with underlying health conditions who was a resident of Greenville County.

Georgetown County lost one case from its total counts as the individual was determined during case investigations to be a resident of another state. 

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories