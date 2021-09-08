2 Aiken Co. children die of COVID, coroner says

AIKEN, S.C. – Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables says that Wednesday, September 1, his office attended to two deaths of Aiken County children. Both children died after contracting COVID-19.

In one case, a 9-year-old student at North Augusta Elementary School died after being hospitalized at Children’s Hospital of Georgia due to a COVID-19 infection.

In the second case, a 15-year-old student at Aiken High School died the same day at a private residence.

The cause of death, in both cases, was listed as COVID-19, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

