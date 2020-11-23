2 armed, dangerous suspects wanted in case of missing man in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials said a reward is being offered in regard to a missing man, as well as the location of two suspects in the case.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the Criminal Investigation Division is searching for Daryl Jamichael Price, who has been missing from the Ellenboro area of the county since Friday, Nov. 20.

Photo of missing man Daryl Price – Courtesy of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office is also trying to locate Delarrio Goode and Lakelia Ann Dickey, who are reportedly suspects in Price’s disappearance.

According to the release, Goode and Dickey reportedly have active arrest warrants in regard to other matters.

Goode and Dickey are possibly traveling in a black 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, with a possible tag number of: PFW-4023.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Price, Goode or Dickey, call Rutherford County 911 Communications at 828-286-2911, or Crimestoppers at 828-286-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information on this case.

Anyone who may see Goode or Dickey is asked to not approach them as they are considered armed and dangerous, and to call 911.