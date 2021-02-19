2 arrested, 1 wanted in Ware Shoals shooting

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people have been arrested and one person is wanted in connection to a shooting in Ware Shoals.

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Gethsemane Circle in Ware Shoals in reference to a gunshot victim Feb. 14 at 9:20 p.m.

Deputies learned that the victim had been allegedly assaulted by two subjects and sustained a gunshot wound to the leg that was not life threatening. The subjects were identified as Stephen Wayne Kneece, of Piedmont, and Devin Xavier Hawkins, of Anderson, according to Laurens Co. deputies.

“These two individuals have extensive criminal histories and both are currently out on bond for violent offenses. These thugs continue to think they can do what they want, when they want. The hardworking men and women of this Sheriff’s Office will continue to prove them wrong by putting them in jail where they belong. Our hope is that the next part of the judicial process will do the same thing.” Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Major Chris Martin

Jordan Celeste Duvall, of Pelzer, is currently wanted in relation to the case for Neglect in Reporting a Crime.

Jordan Duvall is wanted by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO)

Deputies say this was an isolated incident and there was no danger to the public.

Stephen Kneece (LCSO)

Stephen Kneece was arrested on Feb. 17 and is being held without bond at the Johnson Detention Center. He has been charged with attempted murder.

Devin Hawkins was arrested by Greenville County deputies on Feb. 19 on unrelated charges after a chase ended in a crash. He is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center. He will be charged with Attempted Murder as well once he is released into Laurens County Sheriff’s Office custody.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Jordan Duvall, you can call (864) 984-4967 or report anonymously to CrimeStoppers (864-68-CRIME).